Golf simulator helps Henrico students learn math, science, and coding

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Students at Fairfield Middle School in Henrico County are learning math, science, and coding with the help of a golf simulator.

The technology records swing tracking data that students log for each other, calculate averages from, and represent in multiple ways as part of math and science lessons.

A separate station uses littleBits circuits to let students design and build a mechanical putter, incorporating lessons in coding and robotics.

Innovative Learning Coach Nick Lapres said the goal goes beyond the sport itself.

"It's really a bonus if students walk away liking golf. Like that's, that's wonderful. But to be able to see how the technology gives us the data that we can then use for any type of math or science lesson or design lesson, that's, that's really, really special," Lapres said.

The school obtained the simulator through a grant from the Henrico Education Foundation.

The program is part of a broader effort to build a STEAM and Sports Innovation Lab, using golf to connect to math concepts and explore careers in physical education.

For some students, the simulator also provides a first introduction to the sport.

"Anywhere you might live, there's not necessarily a golf course there, and so it's a whole part of life you might never get to experience. So to be able to have a space to do this indoors for free, you can do it at all times of the year, but you can use it as a tool for learning as well," Lapres said.

Students say the hands-on approach makes a difference compared to traditional classroom instruction.

Daniel, a student at Fairfield Middle, said the experience stands apart from textbook learning.

"In a textbook you might read something but you never get to experiment with it. But for hands on like this you get to see how it actually works," Daniel said.

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