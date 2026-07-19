Henrico's Splash Smart water safety event: CPR and drowning prevention

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Drownings happen fast — and Henrico wants its residents to be ready. Dozens gathered Saturday for the free Splash Smart Henrico water safety event, learning CPR, life jacket safety, and how to set ground rules that could save a life at the pool or on the water.

Henrico Fire Chief Douglas Clevert said the event at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center and nearby Frank J. Thornton YMCA Aquatic Center was driven by a desire to get ahead of summer drowning incidents.

"Henrico wanted to take a step forward to put this event together to educate our community, not only just about water safety but CPR, because when you do pull someone out of the water and they are unconscious, we want to start the 911 chain of survival," Clevert said.

Clevert said the event also focused on practical safety rules for families heading to pools, lakes and rivers.

"We want parents to understand, hey, when you go to the pool, or you go to the river, set some rules," Clevert said. "We're not going to run; we're going to stay off our phones. We're not going to involve alcohol... Be vigilant around the water with your families."

The event featured hands-on CPR demonstrations, life jacket education, vendors and discussions about water safety rules for families. Attendees were encouraged to practice CPR techniques on mannequins rather than simply watch demonstrations.

Jelisa Turner, director of the Outreach and Engagement agency for Henrico County, said the hands-on approach was intentional.

"We want to not only show individuals how to do CPR, but we want them to get down with us and do it for themselves as well because it's nothing like being able to jump in in the time of crisis and feeling comfortable," Turner said. "This person has some life-saving techniques happening right here and there while someone else is calling 911 and then we have EMS on the way, so every second counts."

Turner said the goal was to send folks home prepared with life-saving knowledge, tools and resources.

The event was hosted by the county's police, fire, outreach and engagement agency and recreation and parks departments as well as the YMCA of Greater Richmond and the American Red Cross.

For those who were unable to attend, Turner said the message is simple — it is never too late to learn.

"Whether you sign up for a swim lesson with any of our community partners like the YMCA or if you want to know more about CPR for your community, we have the means to be able to contact either the fire department and or police, and we may be able to connect you with different organizations that can provide CPR training," Turner said.

Residents seeking CPR training can also contact the American Red Cross, which provides training and participated in Saturday's event.