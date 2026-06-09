Woman seriously injured in crash involving Henrico County dump truck, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A woman was seriously injured in a crash involving a Henrico County dump truck on Tuesday morning, according to police.

The crash happened at the intersection of Fords Country Lane and Nuckols Road for the two-vehicle crash, involving a Chevrolet Camaro and the dump truck.

Officers found the Camaro in the woods and the dump truck in the roadway.

The woman driving the Camaro was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the county vehicle was not injured.

"Henrico Police Crash Team Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash; the investigation remains ongoing," police said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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