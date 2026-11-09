Henrico firefighters grow mustaches to raise money for children in need through annual Richmond fundraiser

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — November marks Mustaches for Kids Richmond, an annual fundraiser bringing together more than 20 charities and community members to raise money for children.

For the fourth year, Henrico firefighters are partnering with Henrico CASA, an organization that advocates for children who have experienced abuse, neglect or trauma.

William Boger, president of the Henrico Professional Firefighters Association, says the partnership gives firefighters another way to support children in the community.

"It's so nice kind of being part of this full circle with Henrico CASA, Henrico Police, Henrico Fire," explained firefighter William Boger. "We sometimes do see the very front end of that, but knowing what CASA does and we can support them a little bit just by growing a mustache is a wonderful thing."

The connection is especially meaningful because firefighters and police officers are often among the first to respond when children experience traumatic situations.

Henrico CASA continues supporting those children as they navigate the court system and work towards a safer future.

Last year, participating charities collectively raised more than one million dollars. Organizers hope to reach that goal again this year.

Henrico CASA is also hoping to have 60 participants growing mustaches to support children in the county.

And growing facial hair isn't required to participate.

CBS 6 reporter Cameron Thompson is even growing a mustache for the cause.

Community members can donate to individual fundraisers, teams or participating charities.

"We consider this giving a child the gift of having a voice and giving the child the gift of a safe home," said Kristen Blalock, director of partnerships with Henrico CASA. "And those are basic things that you don't think about when you're giving gifts, but children need that first and foremost, and so we're so thankful to raise money through Mustaches for Kids to give that to children."

The campaign runs throughout November, with a celebration planned for December.

To learn more or donate, visit M4KRichmond.org.

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