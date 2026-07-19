Police warn of feline parvo outbreak in Glen Allen neighborhood

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are urging residents in and around a Glen Allen neighborhood to make sure their cats are up to date on vaccinations following a confirmed outbreak of feline parvo.

Officers with Henrico Police's Animal Protection Unit were called to a home in the 10600 block of Spurloch Court in Glen Allen's Magnolia Ridge subdivision on Wednesday, July 15, for a welfare check on several cats.

"Officers discovered several other cats that lived in and around the home that may have been exposed to this virus," officials with the police department said.

Officials said it is unclear whether those cats came into contact with other felines in the neighborhood.

Three days later on Friday, police executed a search warrant at the property and seized several cats, which were transported to the Henrico Police Animal Shelter to be quarantined and cared for by a county veterinarian.

Officials said no charges had been filed in the case as of Saturday.

Animal control officers urged neighbors in the Magnolia Ridge area to ensure their pets are vaccinated.

Officials said the Feline Distemper Vaccine is the "core immunization for all cats" and prevents Feline Panleukopenia — commonly known as feline parvo.

Symptoms of feline parvo include diarrhea, vomiting, and lack of energy, among others. Residents who believe their cat may have been exposed are urged to contact their veterinarian immediately.

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