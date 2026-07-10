Feed More feeds seniors displaced by Darby House fire 'until situation is resolved'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Feed More volunteers are packaging and delivering breakfast bags to seniors displaced by a fire at Darby House apartments.

Nearly 60 displaced residents were transferred to four extended stay locations following Saturday night's fire.

Nina Bowen, Feed More's senior development manager, said the nonprofit already had a relationship with Darby House residents through its Meals on Wheels program before the fire.

"We are packaging some breakfast bags for seniors who were displaced at the Darby House apartments," Bowen said. "We've got a weeks' worth of breakfast in each bag."

Bowen said the organization is built to respond quickly when emergencies arise.

"I think having our new facility here on Villa Park Drive has helped out a lot. We've got more space where we can accommodate this food and quick pivots," Bowen said.

Once the breakfast bags are delivered, Feed More will transition to providing frozen meals for lunch and dinner, supplying each resident in need for at least 14 days.

"We'll continue to provide the shelf stable food and frozen meals until the situation is resolved so we're kind of committed to that," Bowen said.

Dr. Arlene Simmons with Inspirations of Faith Emergency Support Center is also assisting displaced residents.

Since Wednesday, the nonprofit has been collecting clothing donations for Darby House residents, with a large donation expected Sunday from Greater Joy Community Church.

A spokesperson with the Henrico Division of Fire said the cause of the fire remains under investigation and that it will be a significant amount of time before the apartment can be occupied.

Feed More said it will continue providing balanced meals until residents are stable.

"It's a moment for us to have an impact at our job. It makes it easier to come in everyday knowing that what we are doing is helping our neighbors and helping the community become a better place," Bowen said.



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