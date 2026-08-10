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Fundraiser started for worker electrocuted while working on tree in Henrico County

Dustin McKown electrocuted worker
WTVR courtesy of the McKown family
Dustin McKown electrocuted worker
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The worker who was electrocuted while working in a tree near a Henrico County home last week is facing a long road to recovery.

Family members reached out to CBS 6 to share Dustin McKown's story as he remains in the hospital.

McKown, who lives in West Virginia and works for a tree company which was subcontracted to maintain power lines, was in a tree along Darbytown Court in Eastern Henrico on Wednesday, Aug. 5, when the branch broke, forcing him to fall 25 feet.

"As if the fall itself was not enough, the branch hit an electric line, and the voltage traveled through Dustin’s right thigh and exited through his left leg," an online fundraiser for McKown says.

McKown suffered severe burns, a broken rib and will also need surgery.

"He is so strong and is staying positive throughout this entire journey even though he may not be able to go back to this line of work that he loves so much," his wife wrote in an email to CBS 6. "He has three beautiful baby girls waiting on a full recovery and for him to return home."

Funds are being raised to support McKown and his family as he recovers. Click here to donate.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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