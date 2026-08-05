Worker electrocuted while in tree near Henrico home, taken to hospital in critical condition

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A worker is in critical condition after being electrocuted while working in a tree near a Henrico home Wednesday morning, according to Henrico Fire and EMS.

Henrico Fire received a call for possible electrical injuries on Darbytown Court in Eastern Henrico around 8:10 a.m. Crews arrived to find a worker who had been electrocuted while working in a tree. The worker was no longer in the tree when first responders arrived.

The worker was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

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