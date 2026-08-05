Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Henrico News

Actions

Worker electrocuted while in tree near Henrico home, taken to hospital in critical condition

Henrico Fire and EMS Emergency Medical Services
WTVR
Henrico Fire and EMS Emergency Medical Services
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A worker is in critical condition after being electrocuted while working in a tree near a Henrico home Wednesday morning, according to Henrico Fire and EMS.

Henrico Fire received a call for possible electrical injuries on Darbytown Court in Eastern Henrico around 8:10 a.m. Crews arrived to find a worker who had been electrocuted while working in a tree. The worker was no longer in the tree when first responders arrived.

The worker was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A.J. Nwoko -- 480x360

Meet your Henrico reporter: A.J. Nwoko

Your Community: Henrico Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Henrico. Know a story A.J. Nwoko should cover? Submit a tip here.
Henrico Government Henrico Public Schools Henrico Recreation & Parks Henrico Libraries Henrico Police Henrico Division of Fire Henrico Humane Society Henrico Refuse Collections Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA