HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County officials are pushing back against rumors circulating on social media after a medical emergency was reported Thursday at Deep Run High School.

As the situation unfolded and after it was resolved, rumors began circulating online, including claims that a gun had been found on campus and that a student had overdosed after using a fentanyl-laced vape.

WTVR Deep Run High School

On Friday, Henrico Police and Henrico County Public Schools said those claims were not accurate.

“Henrico Police continues to investigate this incident. We understand there is misinformation being shared in the community,” police said in a statement. “Please note, no firearm was involved in this incident.”

Police said a 17-year-old boy was issued juvenile violation report for possession of marijuana on school property and selling or possession with intent to distribute on school grounds.

Police did not provide additional information about whether those charges were connected to the medical emergency.

School officials separately said the health emergency did not involve fentanyl or any other opioid.

“No gun was reported or found at the school yesterday,” Henrico County Public Schools said. “We understand that these are rumors being posted on social media but they are not accurate.”

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.