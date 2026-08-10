Henrico crews work to clear storm debris days after Friday night storm damages cars, homes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Public Works crews are working to clear roads near Sweetbriar Road after a Friday night storm ripped through a Henrico County neighborhood, damaging cars and homes.

Crews used cranes to remove trees and debris Monday, with workers battling a heat index in the triple digits during long hours on the job.

WTVR

Marcus Parker, of Henrico Public Works, said the scope of the damage is significant.

"It's gonna be a long week, really. A whole lot of trees still down, still got to be getting up," Parker said. "It's multiple trees down, maybe more than 10."

At least one car was left completely totaled after a tree fell on it.

WTVR

"That one was bad. I'm glad nobody was sitting in the car for that one," Parker said.

Parker said the weather conditions have added to the challenge for crews working to clear the debris.

"You'd be surprised on how big these trees are sometimes, man. They're so top heavy that once that that rain and that wind gets it, just falls over," he said.

Resident Mary Charlotte was home when two trees came crashing down in her backyard Friday. One of the trees damaged her neighbor's car.

"My younger brother and I will often be sitting on the porch, and we were saying what would have happened if we were sitting on the porch and that tree fell and had maybe broken the glass or something. It is just very scary to think about," Mary Charlotte said.

Despite the damage, neighbors and county leaders are thankful no one was hurt.

Watch for Kelsey Jones' reporting on CBS 6 and WTVR.com. Have a story idea or tip for Kelsey? Email her.

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