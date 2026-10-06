Henrico cancels Flock camera contract, citing privacy concerns

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police is canceling its contract with Flock Safety and eliminating the use of their license plate reading cameras due to privacy concerns, the county announced Tuesday.

As of April of this year, police data showed the county having 112 Flock cameras.

“As a county, we have listened as our residents have shared legitimate concerns about Flock Safety, the proliferation of its cameras across the nation and whether the data collected is sufficiently safeguarded to protect the privacy of individuals in our community,” stated Board of Supervisors Chair Roscoe D. Cooper III, of the Fairfield District. “While we are confident that Henrico Police has used ALPR data appropriately for legitimate law-enforcement purposes only, we cannot ignore the potential for misuse of system data by others. Ending this contract is the right thing to do for our residents and community.”

The county's police division intends to cut ties with Flock Safety in the next seven days.

Henrico is not the first locality in Central Virginia to step back from Flock camera usage. The Goochland County Sheriff announced last month the county is suspending the use of Flock cameras.

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