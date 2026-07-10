Multi-million dollar Richmond home sold for the third time in four years

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- For the third time in four years – and the second time in 10 months – a 12,000-square-foot mansion in Windsor on the James has changed hands and topped the monthly list of the Richmond area’s high-end home sales. The six-bedroom home at 105 Brookschase Lane sold June 23 for $6.2 million, above its May 7 list price of $5.9 million. The all-cash deal was put under contract May 18. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.