Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Henrico News

Actions

Police seek tips after Henrico 16-year-old killed in apartment shooting

Balmoral Avenue Homicide
WTVR
Balmoral Avenue Homicide
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police detectives are asking the public for help solving the homicide of a 16-year-old boy shot and killed near the intersection of Balmoral Avenue and Fernwood Street earlier this year.

Officers were called to the area around 10:40 p.m. on May 30 for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Balmoral Avenue Shooting Henrico

Henrico County

Tucker High School student killed at Henrico apartment complex shooting

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Crime Insider sources said the victim was shot in the chest.

The location is off Staples Mill Road, not far from the Amtrak station.

While the teenage victim's name was not released, Henrico Schools identified him as a student at J.R. Tucker High School in Henrico's West End.

"Our hearts are with the student's family and the entire Tucker High School community as they grieve the loss of a loved one, friend and classmate. Although the school year has ended, school counselors are available to provide support and resources for students coping with this tragedy. Families may contact the school counseling office to make an appointment," a Henrico Schools spokesperson said.

Detectives have not released details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or any suspect information.

"No matter how small or insignificant the tip may seem, it could be the information needed to solve this case," Henrico Police spokesperson Will McCue said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. K. Herbst at (804) 501-4831. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at P3tips.com.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A.J. Nwoko -- 480x360

Meet your Henrico reporter: A.J. Nwoko

Your Community: Henrico Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Henrico. Know a story A.J. Nwoko should cover? Submit a tip here.
Henrico Government Henrico Public Schools Henrico Recreation & Parks Henrico Libraries Henrico Police Henrico Division of Fire Henrico Humane Society Henrico Refuse Collections Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA