Police seek tips after Henrico 16-year-old killed in apartment shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police detectives are asking the public for help solving the homicide of a 16-year-old boy shot and killed near the intersection of Balmoral Avenue and Fernwood Street earlier this year.

Officers were called to the area around 10:40 p.m. on May 30 for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henrico County Tucker High School student killed at Henrico apartment complex shooting WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Crime Insider sources said the victim was shot in the chest.

The location is off Staples Mill Road, not far from the Amtrak station.

While the teenage victim's name was not released, Henrico Schools identified him as a student at J.R. Tucker High School in Henrico's West End.

"Our hearts are with the student's family and the entire Tucker High School community as they grieve the loss of a loved one, friend and classmate. Although the school year has ended, school counselors are available to provide support and resources for students coping with this tragedy. Families may contact the school counseling office to make an appointment," a Henrico Schools spokesperson said.

Detectives have not released details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or any suspect information.

"No matter how small or insignificant the tip may seem, it could be the information needed to solve this case," Henrico Police spokesperson Will McCue said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. K. Herbst at (804) 501-4831. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at P3tips.com.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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