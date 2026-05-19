Henrico ACE students get a close-up look at careers in construction

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — High school students in Henrico are getting a ground-level look at careers in the construction trades through the ACE Construction Program, with a recent job site visit introducing them to roofing.

Hertless Brothers Roofing Owner Scott Schufflebarger invited ACE students to the job site to introduce them to roofing as a viable career path.

"We get to engage with young students and teach them about the trade of roofing," Schufflebarger said.

Schufflebarger said roofing deserves a place alongside other skilled trades students may already be considering.

"We want to show them that roofing is a viable trade, just like plumbing or HVAC work or carpentry. We are all part of the same skill trades ecosystem and roofing ... is the trade that's on top," Schufflebarger said.

The visit was part of a broader effort to expose students to all facets of the construction industry. Just next door to the roofing job site, students toured a home that ACE students helped build from start to finish — the 21st home in the program's history. ACE students have assisted in the completion of 20 homes so far.

"Today is a great way for us to introduce roofing as one of those trades and for them to be hands on to see the product and material, to engage with the actual installers and start to make decisions about what interests them in the roofing industry or trades in general," Schufflebarger said.

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Schufflebarger said the program gives students a broad view of how the trades work together.

"It's back to them getting to experience all facets of the skilled trades. Whether it's the roof over on this structure to the complete structure here with the siding, masonry and carpentry, all the students are involved in that. They get to see how each other interfaces and they get to make good choices about what their next career steps are," Schufflebarger said.

Among the students taking part was Evan Callahan, a 16-year-old sophomore at Highland Springs High School who was recently accepted into the ACE Construction Program.

"It's fun, it's a different experience. I wish more kids were here to experience it," Callahan said.

Callahan will need to wait until he is 18 before working on a real job site for class credit, but said the experience is already helping him think about his future.

"You get to keep these skills throughout your life. Maybe I'll get use these skills on my own house one day," Callahan said.

When asked about the appeal of a career in the trades, Callahan put it simply: "Who doesn't want to live that life?"

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