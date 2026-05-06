Henrico students build school's new wing as part of trades program

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — When you think of a construction job site, high school students probably aren't the workers you picture. Most of them are barely old enough to vote.

"As an 18-year-old that's doing something like this, it's amazing," said Lamar Pettiford, a senior at Varina High School.

Students enrolled in Henrico County Public Schools' Advanced Career Education program, known as ACE, are completing the second floor of the Hermitage Advanced Career Center. From installing electrical to sealing HVAC systems, these contractors in training are doing real work on a real commercial job site.

"Half of your day is a trade school, half of your day is education so this way you have a good foundation on both," said Brogan Van Lesser, a senior at Glen Allen High School.

Van Lesser said the hands-on experience changed his outlook.

"Turns out I really enjoy it, you know, it's a lot of fun. I think I'm sort of built more for physical labor so yeah I really love it and I'm glad with the choice that I made," Van Lesser said.

For Pettiford, the motivation was practical from the start.

"Why not learn a trade so I can do it myself and not pay someone else to do it?" Pettiford said.

Mac Beaton, Director of Workforce and Career Development for Henrico County Public Schools, said the project came together because the need was clear.

"Knowing our programs are growing, knowing that we needed more space, knowing that we needed a commercial job site, everyone agreed to build the second floor shelf space and let our kids do it. It's truly a win-win-win, for everyone," Beaton said.

Beaton said the stakes extend well beyond the building itself.

"If we don't do more projects like this, I don't know where our workforce is going to come from," Beaton said.

Brandon Robinson, CEO of Associated General Contractors of Virginia, said workforce development is the top concern among his members and what Henrico is doing stands out.

"At AGC Virginia, when we talk with our members, the number one concern they have is workforce development. Finding the next generation of workers. So what they're doing here at the ACE Center in Henrico County is absolutely just fascinating and innovating," Robinson said.

Industry experts estimate that within five to 10 years, 50% of the construction workforce will retire.

Robinson said the ACE program is helping address that gap by creating direct connections between students and employers.

"What they're doing is creating a living classroom where our member companies can come in and work alongside students. Students can get the skills they need to have a successful career," Robinson said.

Beaton said the engagement from businesses has been a key part of the program's success.

"They get to interact and be engaged with our students and see that future workforce being built in front of them," Beaton said.

For Pettiford, the program has already opened a door. He has a job lined up at Eaton Construction after graduation.

"Actually, it really doesn't feel like work. It's like you're creating something. It's really like art, for real," Pettiford said. "It's great that somebody will use something that I created."



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