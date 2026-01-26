Henrico County to open warming centers Tuesday for neighbors in need

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County is opening two warming centers for community members in need on Tuesday.

Fairfield Area Library, located at 1401 N. Laburbum Avenue, and Libbie Mill Library, located at 2100 Libbie Lake E. Street, will both be open as warming centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No library services will be provided.

All other county facilities are closed Tuesday due to winter storm impacts.

"Individuals and families are welcome to visit the warming centers to escape from the cold or recharge a device," a news release from the county says. "Visitors are welcome to bring personal devices and entertainment items such as phones, tablets and board games. Visitors also may bring water bottles and snacks. Refreshments will not be provided."

The warming centers will be based in large meeting rooms at each library and staffed by Henrico County Security officers. Visitors will have access to restrooms.

