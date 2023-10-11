Hoax threats called into multiple Henrico County schools

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police are investigating the source of multiple threats phoned into several high schools in Henrico County on Wednesday morning.

The threats were phoned into Freeman High School, Godwin High School, Deep Run High School, and some private schools. Henrico Police said the threats appeared to be part of a larger ring of hoax calls made to schools around the country.

"Henrico Police has responded to those schools and is coordinating with the school administration regarding the safety and security of all students and staff at those locations," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in a Wednesday morning email. "Additionally, police units proactively responded to some large private schools to address any safety concerns they may have had. At this time, all schools have deemed safe."

A similar threatening call prompted a similar response Tuesday at Hermitage High School in Henrico County.

Police said in these cases, the callers told school employees about a bomb threat and a suspicious person near the school.

"Henrico Police is taking these threats seriously and we will continue to investigate the origin of these phone calls," the spokesperson's statement continued. "The Division is working with area partners as part of this ongoing investigation."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

