Fourth rabies case confirmed in Henrico after incident involving 3 dogs, raccoon

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County has reported its fourth confirmed rabies case in 2026 after an incident involving dogs and a raccoon.

According to a news release, officers were called to the 2600 block of Skeet Street on Feb. 26 for a reported potential rabies exposure.

Three dogs came into contact with the raccoon, which tested positive for rabies. The dogs will be quarantined on the owner's property.

No additional animal or human exposures were reported.

"The Henrico Police Animal Protection Unit reminds everyone to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations current to ensure the safety of their pets and our community. Henrico County offers rabies vaccination clinics throughout the year."

The 2026 clinics will be held on Saturday, March 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Government Center, and Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Western Henrico Government Center.

For more information, call the county's animal protection unit at 804-727-8801.

Abnormal wildlife behavior and possible rabies exposures should be reported to Henrico police at 804-501-5000.

