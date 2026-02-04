Henrico County waives fees for public-use areas after icy conditions impact trash collection

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County is temporarily waiving fees for residents to use its public-use areas after winter weather caused icy conditions throughout the county, impacting trash collection.

Residents may drop off household waste at the Springfield Road Public Use Area at 10600 Fords Country Lane and the Charles City Road Public Use Area at 2075 Charles City Road.

The $3 fee per vehicle will be waived through Sunday, Feb. 22. Click here to learn more.

"The Department of Public Utilities continues to work to return residential trash collection to its normal schedule, as road clearing and melting continue to improve driving conditions on neighborhood streets," the county said in a news release.

Wednesday, crews will be collecting trash at homes that are usually serviced on Wednesdays. Thursday and Friday, crews will collect on routes that typically occur on Thursdays and Fridays.

Routes that could not be collected due to icy conditions are expected to be serviced through the weekend.

"Residents are encouraged to keep their carts by the curb or road’s edge. All county recycling facilities remain open," the news release says.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube