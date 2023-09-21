Henrico County Police investigating stabbing that sent J.R. Tucker High School student to the hospital

RICHMOND, Va. -- Henrico police are investigating following a stabbing that sent a J.R. Tucker High School student to the hospital.

Henrico county police report that Thursday morning they were called to the intersection of Fairlake Lane and Fairlake Court for a reported suspicious situation. Once officers arrived they located a juvenile female with an apparent stab wound at a school bus stop. She was transported to the hospital for injuries that officials say are non-life threatening.

Police say they are actively following up on leads and speaking to witnesses about the incident.

Because the victim was a student at J.R. Tucker High School, Henrico County Public Schools plans to have counselors and additional resources available to students and staff today.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

