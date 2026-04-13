Henrico issues immediate burn ban: What that means for you

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County has issued an immediate burn ban prohibiting all open-air burning as hot, dry weather conditions create a high fire danger across Central Virginia.

The temporary ban, announced by the Henrico County Division of Fire, prohibits open-air burning of yard waste, agricultural burns, and recreational fires like fire pits effective immediately.

"This temporary ban remains in effect for the foreseeable future, as the current weather forecast shows our area will remain in a stretch of 90 degree days with little to no rain," said Assistant Chief and Fire Marshal Scott Sutton. "These conditions make it ripe for increased fire danger due to the extremely dry conditions."

The county also urged residents to exercise extreme caution with potential ignition sources, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches.

"Dry grass and accumulated tree debris can ignite easily and have the potential to spread fire rapidly," county officials warned.

The county's burn ban supersedes the annual statewide burn law that typically prohibits open air burning between 4 p.m. and midnight from Feb. 15 through April 30.

Anyone with questions about the burn ban can contact the Fire Marshal's Office at 804-501-4914.

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