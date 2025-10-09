Do insects bug you? Come visit the Bug Bizarre at Deep Run Park on Saturday and learn all about them

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Do insects bug you? Do you need to yell for help when you discover a spider in the bathroom?

A great opportunity for a little education on the matter is the Bug Bizarre this Saturday offered by the folks at Henrico County's office of the Virginia Cooperative Extension.

You and your kids can discover the wonders of the insect world through viewing live insect displays or dissecting bug habitats. Speakers will also be talking about pollinators, garden insects, forest pests, insects and public health.

All you need to do is head to the Deep Run Park Recreation Center, 9900 Ridgefield Parkway, on Saturday, Oct. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube