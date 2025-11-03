Former Henrico teacher sentenced to 132 years for abusing stepsons

CHESTERIFLED COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield County judge sentenced Barbara Paul to 132 years and 102 months in prison after she was found guilty on 42 charges related to the abuse of her two stepsons.

Local News Henrico teacher, former police officer fiancé found guilty of child abuse Melissa Hipolit

Paul, a former teacher in the Henrico County school system, was engaged to a Henrico County police officer who is the father of the two boys she abused. The children were ages 9 and 11 when the abuse occurred.

With the sentence, Judge David Johnson said he wanted to make sure the boys she abused would be free from any possibility that their former stepmother might pass in their midst.

Prosecutors said Paul strangled, punched and kicked the boys. They also said she forced them to do excessive exercise as punishment.

The jury viewed videos from inside the family's Chesterfield home that prosecutors said showed Paul forcing the boys to do wall sits and jumping for hours. The punishments were given for not being able to guess a word she was thinking, missing the bus, forgetting their planner and putting a pencil in a lunchbox.

Prosecutors said the video also showed Paul wrapping her hands around the boys' necks, causing them to struggle to breathe and gasp for air.

Prosecutors argued the behavior was not parental discipline and was instead torture and abuse.

Paul's attorney asked the jury to consider parental privilege, which allows physical punishment of children in Virginia as long as it doesn't cross a boundary of significant harm.

The boys' father, Bhalmiki Maharaj, worked for Henrico County as a police officer until March. Court records show he admitted to breaking the older boy's femur when he struck him with a 5-pound weight out of frustration and anger.

The abuse came to light when a friend noticed a bruise on the older boy's face and told a counselor. Investigators later learned the boy's father had struck him with a shoe on the face and hand because he wasn't doing his military-style exercise punishment in a satisfactory manner.

The father pleaded guilty on July 25 to multiple offenses related to the children, including child abuse and neglect, assault and battery, malicious wounding and child cruelty.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.