Henrico Board of Supervisors unanimously approves Sheetz on Staples Mill Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Tuesday a plan to build a new Sheetz gas station on Staples Mill Road in Henrico County.

The approval comes after Henrico community members expressed mixed feelings on the construction of the proposed new gas station.

