Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Henrico Board of Supervisors unanimously approves Sheetz on Staples Mill Road

Sheetz that’s planned for the Staples Mill Road.jpg
Henrico County
A rendering of the Sheetz that’s planned for the Staples Mill Road site across from the train station.
Sheetz that’s planned for the Staples Mill Road.jpg
Posted at 10:48 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 22:49:27-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Tuesday a plan to build a new Sheetz gas station on Staples Mill Road in Henrico County.

The approval comes after Henrico community members expressed mixed feelings on the construction of the proposed new gas station.

CBS 6 will continue to update you with new information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone