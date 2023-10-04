Some community members voice concern over proposed Sheetz in Henrico: 'You are not helping us'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A proposed plan for a Sheetz at Staples Mill in Henrico is back in motion after it was put on hold a year ago.

On Tuesday night, developers of the Rebkee Company held a community meeting to discuss what’s changed since the initial proposal was put in a holding pattern in November 2022.

The meeting is ahead of the company going before the planning commission again in November where they hope to get the green light on the project.

An attorney representing the developer discussed the changes they made to address some of the public's concerns around safety, sound, and light.

They presented some changes that included adjusted hours of construction, limits to music and speakers, and putting a fence on the property near homes. They also discussed their desire to acquire an additional acre and a half to build townhomes.

“Our job is to take a look at what those concerns are and try to alleviate those concerns," attorney Andrew Condlin said.

The developer had originally presented the project to the Planning Commission last October.

According to county documents, the project was put on pause for a month by officials who expressed concerns after hearing citizens' concerns.

Documents then show the developer then asked for a delay until July 2023. In July, county documents show developers asked for another delay until this November.

In 2022, community members asked for a wall to help with safety and sound concerns. At Tuesday’s community meeting, they questioned why developers didn’t listen and instead proposed a fence.

“You are not helping us. You are not making this appealing to us. Between the train, parking garage, and sheetz we are going to be inundated with issues - people, trouble, traffic,” said one community member.

Developers doubled down saying the fence was a compromise and they would not be able to put up an entire wall because of the expense.

“I don’t want to hear you can’t afford a wall. Sheetz is a major corporation,” expressed one community member.

Other community members also questioned why Sheetz kept trying for this specific piece of land.

They asked if developers considered the property where the Shoney's Restaurant used to be. Which community members stated is less than a mile from the proposed space for the project.

“It’s going to be a challenge for that shopping center because they have not been open to it,” Condlin said.



Developers stated they plan to take in the feedback before they present it to the planning commission for a second time in November.

The Planning Commission will hear that proposal at their monthly meeting on November 9.

The public will get to weigh in before the commission makes its decision.

If approved by the commission, the board of supervisors will then vote on the project in December.

You can view more information about the proposed project, here.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!