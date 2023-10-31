Developers tweak and expand plan to put a Sheetz across from Henrico Amtrak station

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A plan to put a Sheetz and other commercial development across from the Amtrak station on Staples Mill Road has been tweaked and expanded with a residential component since it was first proposed this time last year. Local developer Rebkee Co. has filed a revised plan with Henrico County that adds up to 14 townhomes beside the commercial development it’s been pursuing for an undeveloped tract across from the train station.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.