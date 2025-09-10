Henrico County hosts 'HenBIKEo' bike safety workshop

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County hosted a bike safety workshop Tuesday to educate residents about cycling safety and proper gear.

The HenBIKEo Safety Workshop was organized through Henrico Police, their Environmental Action Resource Team, and Bike Walk RVA. The event gave attendees the opportunity to learn about bike safety and obtain proper gear.

The workshop comes at a time when safety is on the minds of many community members, just weeks after 11-year-old Dania Bashier was struck and killed while riding her bike along Three Chopt Road near Ridge Elementary School.

I spoke to 10-year-old rider Neils Boynton about being prepared when hitting the roads.

"So you definitely need a helmet," Boynton said. "It's also good to have some reflective gear sometimes, or most of the time, when you're going on big roads so cars can see you."

While the workshop took place Tuesday, residents can also participate in the actual Hen-Bike-O event on Saturday, Sept. 20, described as a lighthearted bike race around town.

