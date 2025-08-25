Friend remembers 11-year-old girl who died in Henrico bicycle crash: 'She always used to look out for me'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An 11-year-old Tuckahoe Middle School student died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle on Three Chopt Road in Henrico County.

According to Henrico Police, Dania Bashier was riding her bike with another child around 11:30 a.m. when the children tried to cross the street. A vehicle coming toward them tried to swerve out of the way, avoiding one child but striking Dania in the process.

Dania died at the scene, not far from the middle school where a makeshift memorial is taking shape.

"My body is in shock. I'm still in shock. And I can't just process it. She was one of my friends and she always used to look out for me," Noah Duarte said.

It was tragic news 11-year-old Noah first caught wind of Sunday, but it didn't hit home until he walked into class Monday morning.

"She was in my advisory class, my math class all that and when I walked in, I just didn't see her. Her desk was there and everything and I just couldn't comprehend," Noah said.

Noah and the rest of the Tuckahoe Middle School community are trying to wrap their minds around the loss of one of their own.

Girl riding bike dies after being hit by car crossing West End road

"I just wanna pay my respects for her and just give her some flowers and make a stone just to remember her," Noah said.

Though there have been complaints from the community about the speed along Three Chopt Road and the busyness of traffic in the morning and afternoon, police said neither speed nor alcohol were factors, but admit protective equipment could've made the difference.

"When they leave, please make sure they have a helmet on. I mean a helmet probably would've saved a life in this case. Unfortunately with her not having a helmet on it results in some pretty serious injuries," Lt. Shawn Kopelove said. "It's a pretty traumatic situation for police and fire, especially when it involves a child."

Kopelove says overall crashes involving cyclists have been down in the county with 40 crashes and two fatalities last year, compared to eight so far this year and one fatality.

In response, the principal of Tuckahoe Middle School Alison Walden reached out to families. She's asking parents and guardians to talk to their children in a manner they deem appropriate and that those who would like to show support for Dania's family are invited to share their thoughts through a virtual sympathy card that would be provided to the family.

"She was nice. She was very kind. She looked out for other people. She had a bunch of friends," Noah said.

In the meantime, classmates like Noah find closure through prayers and memory.

"After I got up, a white butterfly just flew out from the sky and just landed on me and I was like, 'Oh man,' I think it was Dania just coming to say, 'I'm OK,'" Noah said.

All while urging kids and adults alike to be more vigilant when crossing these busy roads.

"She got hit right about here and I'm just baffled because sometimes to I cross over here and I'm like, 'Oh my God,' So I've gotta be definitely more safe," Noah said.

At this time, Henrico police say there are no plans to lower the speed limit on Three Chopt Road, which is currently 35 mph. However, they say they are looking into other solutions like adding speed cameras and additional crosswalks to keep this from happening again.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.