How you can help Tri-City Chili Peppers sell 1,000 tickets for 'Payton’s Memorial'

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- One year after Prince George High School baseball player Payton Faulkner was killed in a crash weeks after his high school graduation, the baseball community is working to make sure Faulkner is not forgotten.

"Literally the entire county loved him, everybody knew him," Faulker's high school baseball coach Jarrett Vaughan said.

Chris Martin, the owner of the Tri-City Chili Peppers baseball team, also coached Faulkner on the diamond.

Martin and the Chili Peppers are helping in the effort to raise money to build a pavilion and fund a scholarship in Faulker's honor.

Part of the fundraising includes selling 1,000 tickets to Saturday's game.

"[That would mean] $10,000 for the scholarship and the pavilion," Martin said. “The community supports us, we need to give back. Payton’s Memorial is the perfect opportunity to give back."

