PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Payton Faulkner, 18, of Prince George County, Virginia, was killed in a Thursday, June 30, crash on Robin Road in Prince George, police confirmed.

"A Toyota Corolla, a four-door sedan, was traveling southbound on Robin Road when it crested the hill striking a Ford F-150 head-on," a Prince George Police spokesperson wrote about the crash. "[Faulkner] was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was ejected, sustained life-threatening injuries, and was transported to VCU Medical Center by helicopter."

The F-150 driver suffered "significant injuries," police said and was driven to the hospital.

Police said it appeared driving speed contributed to the crash but that the investigation was ongoing.

The crash was reported at about 10:05 p.m.

Anyone with information was asked to call Prince George Police at 804-733-2773.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.