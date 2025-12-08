1 person injured in head-on collision on snowy Virginia road

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — One person was transported to the hospital with injuries after a head-on collision Monday along the 10000 block of Old Stage Road, according to Prince George County Fire and EMS. The crash was reported at about 2 p.m.

Prince George County Fire and EMS

"Since noon, Prince George County Fire and EMS crews have responded to multiple crashes. We’re once again asking residents to avoid driving in this weather if at all possible," a spokesperson shared on social media. "Staying off the roads when possible and driving with extra care when you must be out helps reduce crashes and keeps first responders available for other emergencies."

Prince George Police have not yet provided information about the crash.

Virginia State Police have responded to 155 crashes across the Commonwealth since midnight Monday morning as a winter storm continues to impact roadways, according to a state police spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.