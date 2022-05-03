He was a loving father of 10. Now his family is planning his funeral.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Petersburg family is mourning after a father of 10 was fatally shot at a truck stop in Chesterfield County over the weekend.

Keon Clanton, 35, was the victim of a Sunday night shooting at a Pilot Travel Center in Chesterfield County. He was brought to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His family remembers him as an amazing father who would do anything for his kids.

Photo shared with WTVR

"Nobody should have to die like that," Chris Wells, a man who was at the truck stop when Clanton was shot, said. "I told him to keep fighting, to come back. And it looked like he took his last breath and I said it again. And he started breathing again. So by then, the police came and the ambulance, and they worked on him."

Wells said the incident left him shaken and he hopes to never witness something like it ever again.

"It's just bad, man. It happens every day. But I hope they get him. I hope they get him."

One suspect was been arrested in Clanton's death and is facing charges of second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police are still looking for a second suspect in Clanton's death. For a description of the other suspect and a photo of the suspect captured on a surveillance camera, click here.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.