Hazing charges dropped for five former Delta Chi members in death of Adam Oakes

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hazing charges have been dropped for five former Delta Chi Fraternity members in connection to the death of VCU freshman Adam Oakes.

The charges were dropped late last week, affording to online court records.

A total of 11 members of the fraternity were charged in Oakes' death, one of whom plead guilty last week to hazing.

Adam died in February of 2021 after accepting a bid to join the fraternity chapter at VCU. According to Virginia's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Adam died from ethanol toxicity, more commonly known as alcohol poisoning.

His family is now going to universities to raise awareness about hazing.

CBS6 has reached out to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office for comment on the dropped charges and we are waiting for a response.

