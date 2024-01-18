Hatch Local, the first food hall in Richmond, will soon stop serving food

RICHMOND, Va. -- Less than two years after Hatch Local opened a Richmond food hall in Manchester, the business announced it will soon no longer serve food and drinks.

"Beginning in the Spring of 2024, Hatch Local Food Hall will transition from a retail food and beverage business to an incubator and systems integrator for the local food and beverage sector," a statement Hatch and Lynx Ventures provided to the media read. "Leveraging existing partnerships formed within Hatch Kitchen and Hatch Logistics, this new initiative will expand its partnership network to catalyze growth of the regional food system with a focus on sustainability and inclusivity."

When Hatch Local opened in 2022 at the Current, a $68 million mixed-use project from Lynx Ventures on Hull Street in South Richmond, it offered chefs and restaurateurs space to develop and perfect their concepts before (hopefully) opening stand alone restaurants.

Courtesy of Lynx Ventures Hatch Kitchen, a local coworking kitchen, will operate a food hall in Manchester at The Current, a mixed-use project at 400 Hull St.

Odysseyand Sincero are two relatively new Richmond restaurants that can trace the beginnings back to Hatch Local.

"Since its inception nearly two years ago, Hatch Local Food Hall has been a beacon for food and beverage entrepreneurs in the Richmond region, embodying a unique space that did not previously exist. We are honored to have grown and evolved alongside inspiring and hardworking entrepreneurs who contribute to the notable food and beverage ecosystem of Richmond," the statement continued. "We've helped businesses graduate into their own brick-and-mortar locations, transition into private production spaces, expand their distribution footprint, and achieve numerous other remarkable milestones."

The statement did not provide a specific reason for the change of business model, but the company did say Hatch hoped to better meet entrepreneurs’ needs and market demands.

Richmond BizSense Hatch Local opened at 400-414 Hull St. in Richmond, Virginia



"Hatch Local Food Hall will transform its capabilities/service offerings to provide mentorship and educational opportunities, in addition to space, to assist with operationalizing business ideas," the statement read. "Our goal is to provide more comprehensive support to food system entrepreneurs to ensure the viability and scalability of these business ideas in an opportunity rich regional food system."

Hatch's last day as a food hall is March 31.

Hatch Local recently announced the additions of Chef Jessica Wilson's concept GRACE and a permanent spot for the 1115 Mobile Kitchen food truck.

"Owning and developing my own business has been a tough journey. Hatch has given me a seat at the table and helped me learn more about my business and continue to grow through their support and network," 1115 Mobile Kitchen owner Henry Fletcher said in a statement provided by Hatch.

"We are actively working in close collaboration with each entrepreneur to ensure their future success and hope you will come visit us before these changes take place," the Hatch statement read.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

