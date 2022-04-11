Hatch Local combines great Richmond restaurants under one roof

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some of your favorite Richmond restaurants have teamed up and opened in the same spot.

Hatch Local, a Richmond food hall, is now open on Hull Street in Manchester.

WTVR Hatch Local in Richmond, Virginia

Hatch Local consists of seven restaurants:

Buttermilk + Honey

Sincero

The Beet Box

Odyssey Fish

Fat Kid Sandwiches

Royal Pig

Bully Burger

Hatch Local general manager Annie Holland said the new food hall can help you and your friends answer an age-old question.

"You can really come in with a group of people that don't know what they want, or the famous 'I don't know what I want to eat for dinner' question and have a perfect spot," she said. "You can really get whatever you want. And then you can all sit together and eat it."

WTVR Hatch Local in Richmond, Virginia

Hatch Local also has craft cocktails to pair with food coming out of the different kitchens.

"So you come in and scan one of our QR codes and then ask the bartender and they're more than willing to be in your business and ask what did you get to eat, and then suggest a cocktail," Holland said. "[The cocktails are] always rotating. There's always room to do a new cocktail or, if a new dish pops up at Sincero, you can kind of play off of that. There's a lot of opportunities there."

