RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond’s first food hall has opened its doors. Hatch Local debuted Wednesday at 400-414 Hull St. in Manchester. The concept is the first of its kind to open in Richmond, occupying 9,000 square feet across the two buildings that make up The Current, a $68 million mixed-use project from Lynx Ventures. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

