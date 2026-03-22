Family of 5 displaced after Chesterfield house fire; neighbor's home also damaged

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A fire caused substantial damage to a Chesterfield home Sunday afternoon, displacing a family of five.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 5100 block of Hartsdale Road, off Belmont Road, just after 12:35 p.m., according to officials with Chesterfield Fire and EMS﻿.

"The first firefighters that arrived on scene found fire coming from the back corner of the home," officials said. "They were able to mark the fire under control in 15 minutes."

No one was injured in the blaze.

The home suffered significant damage. In addition, a neighboring home sustained siding damage.

Officials said the home sustained "significant damage," and the siding of a neighboring home was also damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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