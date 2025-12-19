Chesterfield Jail HARP program participants face off in Christmas decorating competition

RICHMOND, Va. — Participants in the Helping Addicts Recover Progressively (HARP) program at Chesterfield County Jail kicked off their annual Christmas decorating competition Thursday night.

Now in its fifth year, the "Deck the Pods" competition pits men and women in the HARP program against each other to see who can best transform their living spaces into winter wonderlands.

"It was a big group effort, though, like all of us, we pitched in," one participant said.

The men's pod featured elaborate Christmas characters and touches of hometown celebrities, including a raccoon display. They were hoping to tip the current 2-2 record in their favor.

WTVR

Down the hall, the women's pod created a Christmas experience worthy of a Hallmark movie. Their display featured intricate art covering the walls, artificial snowfall, and seasonal songs performed by participants.

WTVR

"We use glue, tape, toothpaste when we ran out," one woman said.

Music played a central role in the women's presentation. "Music is healing. For me, that's my peace and recovery," one participant said.

"Every year their excitement to do this, they're very competitive, but it serves as a great way to get their mind off of the fact they're incarcerated over the holidays," said Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard. "They don't have normal things to do crafts. They don't have scissors, they don't have scalpels."

After volunteer judges reviewed both displays, the women's pod emerged victorious, securing the "Deck the Pods" ribbon for the next year.

"Being incarcerated this time of the year is hard, to get together as a community, as a brotherhood and just try and bring the Christmas spirit in," one participant said.

Another added, "It reminds me that there's something to be excited for, to live for still."

Click here to email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.