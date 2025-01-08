Hanover County officials give update on water outages, where to get drinking water

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover County officials provided an update Wednesday morning as some residents continue to face little or no water pressure in their homes.

The county issued a boil water advisory for areas east of I-95 Tuesday afternoon after transitioning to an alternative water supply from Richmond's water began to cause low pressure and interruptions. Residents across the county are still urged to conserve water.

When will the water come back on in Hanover County?

As the City of Richmond makes progress toward restoring water service and filling its reservoir, where Hanover County draws its supply, water pressure is gradually returning for some Hanover County residents.

But it will take time for system levels to fully stabilize.

Officials anticipate water restoration could begin later today.

Where to get water in Hanover County

The county is opening four water distribution locations today, Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Residents can pick up bottled water at Atlee High School (9414 Atlee Station Rd) and Cold Harbor Elementary (6740 Cold Harbor Rd) beginning at 12 p.m.

Residents can fill containers at the Hanover County Government Complex (7516 County Complex Rd) and Bass Pro Shop (11550 Lakeridge Pkwy) from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents who are unable to leave their home and need assistance or those who have questions can call 804-365-6024.

