Hanover issues boil water advisory for areas east of I-95

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover County has issued a boil water advisory for all residents east of I-95, excluding Doswell.

Some homes and businesses in the affected area may have already lost water service, with others expected to experience interruptions because of the county’s dwindling alternative water supply, the county shared in a press release Tuesday afternoon. While the water is not contaminated, the advisory is a precautionary measure due to low water pressure.

Those living east of I-95 are encouraged to boil all water used for drinking and cooking until further notice.

The advisory comes after power outage at the City of Richmond’s water treatment facility, which supplies water to Hanover, Henrico, and Chesterfield counties. On Monday, Hanover transitioned to its alternative water supplies as a result of the outage.

Although a boil water advisory is not required west of I-95, residents in all areas of the county on public water are urged to conserve water as the county’s alternative supplies are limited.

“We are doing everything we can to address this situation as quickly as possible while prioritizing the safety and well-being of our residents,” said Hanover County Administrator John A. Budesky. “Our teams are working around the clock to ensure that those impacted have the resources they need during this time.”

Hanover will open two water distribution sites from 3 to 7 p.m. today at:



Cold Harbor Elementary School, 6740 Cold Harbor Rd

Atlee High’s football field parking lot, 9414 Atlee Station Rd

One case of bottled water will be available to each Hanover household.

Once Richmond’s water service is fully restored, a boil advisory order will remain in effect east of I-95 for at least 48 hours.

Residents with questions can call Hanover County Public Utilities at 804-365-6024.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

