Mechanicsville teen's quick thinking helps prevent house fire

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A teen's quick thinking helped prevent a house fire in Mechanicsville Thursday afternoon.

Hanover Fire and EMS said a fire broke out on an outdoor HVAC unit extending into a crawl space of a home in the 6000 block of Peace Road.

Brenenn, a student at Mechanicsville High School, was able to put out the fire on the HVAC unit using two dry chemical fire extinguishers before firefighters arrived.

Fire crews then extinguished the remaining fire in the crawl space.

"Thanks to Brenenn’s quick thinking and use of a fire extinguisher, damage was minimized, and no injuries were reported," the department said on social media. "Hanover Fire-EMS commends Brenenn for his calm actions and outstanding safety awareness."

