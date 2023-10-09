Man involved in Hanover deputy shooting now faces multiple assault charges

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 has learned Monday that the man who was shot by a Hanover deputy during a domestic disturbance has been charged with domestic assault and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Family members say that the condition of the man, Nathan Hamon, has begun to improve as he remains in the hospital.

On October 4, the Hanover Sheriff's Office says a deputy was called to a home on Shellie Lee Drive for a domestic disturbance.

When the deputy arrived, police said Hamon had a knife and confronted the officer.

The deputy then shot Hamon multiple times.

Hamon survived but was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Hamon's sister, Jennifer, tells CBS 6 that she is the one who called 911, after he brother began to suffer from a severe mental health crisis.

Jennifer says Hamon has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

"To live with the fact that I’m the one who had the cops come here, it’s unbearable. It is the most awful feeling in the world because I really thought I was getting my brother help," Jennifer said. "I want to be able to see him and tell him how sorry I am, that I should've never ever called 911."

She also says she told dispatchers that Hamon needed help and that he was not in the right state of mind.

CBS 6 filed a Freedom of Information request with Hanover Emergency Communications to get a recording of the 911 call Jennifer placed. However, Hanover opted not to release the record at this time, citing an ongoing investigation as reasoning.

Additionally, Hanover 911 and the Sheriff's officer were not yet ready to answer CBS 6's questions regarding the information that was provided to the dispatcher, how the dispatcher logged the call, and what information was relayed to the responding deputy.

CBS 6 additionally filed a public records request for body camera footage along with all existing incident reports - the Sheriff's office also opted not to release those records at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, so additional information may be forthcoming at a later date.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

