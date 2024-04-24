'You made it!' Virginia boy who loves John Deere tractors finishes cancer treatment

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- It was a special day for a Hanover County boy diagnosed with leukemia more than two years ago.

The lobby of a children's hospital might seem like an odd place for a walk, but for 12-year-old Harry Smith's family, the "celebration" involved only a few steps.

"I'm very proud of him. He has really been such a hero," Alice Shepperson, Harry's great-grandmother, said.

WTVR Alice Shepperson

That started when the then 9-year-old Harry first learned he'd been diagnosed with leukemia.

"It's surreal, because it's been two-and-a-half years, but at the same time, it feels like it was yesterday," Harry's mother, Blaire Moore, said.

CBS 6 first met Harry shortly after that when the Beaverdam community welcomed him home from his initial treatment with a drive-by parade.

CBS 6 Gives Hanover boy with leukemia surprised WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

The family said that support only grew as his treatment continued.

"There was a car show for him," Kelly Waldrop, Harry's aunt, said. "The school let him drive his John Deere in the bus loop when he would have had strength enough to be able to do that to say hi to all the kids because he had missed so much school."

That backing extended to the staff at Children's Hospital of Richmond.

"They just kind of took us under their wing and really told us, they were there for us every step of the way," his mother recalled.

WTVR

The family said that through it all the young man was as tough as the tractors he loves.

"Weren't sure we didn't see this day, but he's been a trooper from the very beginning," Denny Waldrop, the boy's grandfather, said.

The family said that thanks to God, answered prayers and all those supporters, Smith took those last few steps on Wednesday.

"Harry's going to ring the bell. That means this is the last day of cancer," Libbie, Harry's sister, explained.

My treatment's done.



My course is run.



And now I'm on my way.



Ding! Ding! Ding!

WTVR

It was a moment that could make even the toughest tractor break down.

"Seeing him get emotional. That's the first time he's really let anything out," his mother said. "So, I mean, we feel relieved."

WTVR

That's when mom the mechanic, who the family says is where Smith learned his toughness from, stepped in.

"Just whispering in his ear that that we made it," she said. "We finished."

WTVR

"At the very beginning, they asked if you want someone to tell him about his diagnosis, and I was like, 'No, I'm his mom. That's my job,'" Moore said. "So it just made it surreal that I got to tell him that we were going to start this and then we get to end it together."

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.