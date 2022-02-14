Watch
CBS 6 surprises Hanover boy diagnosed with leukemia

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Days after his Hanover County community welcomed him home from the hospital, nine-year-old Harry Smith received a surprise from CBS 6.

Smith was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

Cameron Thompson shared Smith's story last week when his community put on a welcome home from the hospital parade.

Harry Smith CBS 6 Gives.png

After learning Smith was a fan of CBS 6, Thompson returned to Hanover with a surprise video message from Smith's favorite CBS 6 duo, Greg McQuade and Mike Stone.

"We heard that you're a big fan of our show," Greg said in the message.

"You have a special homecoming. We are going to make an announcement and say hello to you on our show this Saturday morning," Mike added.

Smith also received a gift pack of CBS 6 merch.

