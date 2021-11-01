Big Beyoncé fan Leyem wants a family to 'have people to love'

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 is Working For You through our partnership with JFS/Connecting Hearts to find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family. Nearly 800 children in Virginia’s foster system are waiting for a permanent loving home. The pandemic has isolated them even further from the connections we take for granted at school, work, or home.

Especially acute is the need for older children to find a forever family before they age out of the system. You can have an impact even if it’s just for a year or two.

Leyem, 10, is outgoing and creative.

He likes fast cars and video games. He also likes riding his bike and scooter.

Leyem said he was a big fan of Beyoncé and loves to laugh.

Leyem is making strides in school and is learning to be really helpful around the house.

Leyem said he wants a family because he wants to "have people to love, people who will support you."

As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or siblings who are available for forever homes. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more about becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here. The I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.