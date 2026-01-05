Driver ejected and killed in Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel crash

HAMPTON, Va. — A driver died early Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash inside the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel on Interstate 64 eastbound.

Virginia State Police said the fatal crash occurred at approximately 2:38 a.m. on Jan. 5. after a grey Nissan Altima blew a tire and became disabled inside the tunnel.

A red Acura MDX then struck the disabled Altima, police added.

Virginia State Police Police investigate crash inside Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel

The driver of the disabled Altima was ejected and died at the scene.

The driver of the Acura also suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The Acura driver's condition has not yet been released.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased driver pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.