Hampton Coliseum Red Roof Inn, home to many post-show parties, demolished

HAMPTON, Va. — The City of Hampton recently demolished the Red Roof Inn Hampton Coliseum for redevelopment.

Future redevelopment in the area will follow the Coliseum Central Master Plan, which will focus on projects that create jobs, add amenities, and drive long-term economic growth with community input, said the City of Hampton in a Facebook post.

“This major step helps us address safety concerns and opens nearly 10 acres for new opportunities right in one of Hampton’s key economic corridors,” the City of Hampton said in the post.

The Coliseum Central Master Plan encompasses the Coliseum Central Business Improvement District, an area that has historically served as one of the major regional shopping districts for the Virginia Peninsula and generates a significant proportion of taxes for the city. Two public-private partnerships and the Coliseum Central Master Plan have served as catalysts for redevelopment, according to Hampton’s Economic Development Department.

The Red Roof Inn is one of several hotels and motels within walking distance of the Hampton Coliseum, making the venue a favorite for fans of bands like Phish and The Grateful Dead.

For more information on the Coliseum Central Master Plan, visit the Hampton Economic Development Department’s website.