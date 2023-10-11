Hanover Sheriff's account of shooting differs from what Nate Hamon's sister said

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The Hanover County Sheriff said he fully supported and stood behind his officer who shot a man on October 4 outside a home on Shellie Lee Drive in Hanover.

Nathan Dean Hamon, 34, survived the shooting and was later charged with one misdemeanor domestic assault and one felony assault on law enforcement.

The Hanover Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said it was not planning to pursue any charges against the deputy.

The name of the Hanover Sheriff's Deputy who shot Hamon has not been released.

"He followed his training and attempts to de-escalate failed, so he attempted a less lethal option," Hanover Sheriff Col. David Hines said in a statement. "The deputy was forced to use legal and justifiable force to stop Mr. Hamon’s attack, then successfully provided life-saving care, which he learned through recent combat causality training. It is a tragedy when anyone is injured but the officer was left no choice and that choice was made by Mr. Hamon."

The Sheriff made his statement at the end of a written update his office provided about the incident which began with a 9-1-1 call at approximately 12:15 p.m.

"The caller stated Mr. Hamon was out of control and physically assaulting several occupants of the residence with a baseball bat as well as kicking and hitting them. The complainant stated another resident called previously several times though their phone was now missing. Hanover Emergency Communications’ call records do not support this; however, the complainant stated deputies needed to hurry up and get there," the Hanover Sheriff's Office update read. "The complainant continued to provide details of the physical assaults, which were occurring while screaming and yelling could be heard in the background. The complainant also provided information about drug use, which was the catalyst for the assaults. The complainant stated Mr. Hamon claimed to have a firearm, though they had not seen it. At no time did the complainant state Mr. Hamon was in crisis nor were the words mental health ever used to describe Mr. Hamon or his behavior."

In an October 6 interview with CBS 6, Nathan Hamon's sister said she was the person who called 9-1-1.

She said her brother lives with severe mental health problems and that she regretted calling 9-1-1 for help.

“To live with the fact that I’m the one who had the cops come here, it’s unbearable. It is the most awful feeling in the world because I thought I was getting my brother help," Jennifer Hamon said. “I just want to be able to see him and tell him how sorry I am, that I should’ve never ever called 911. I shouldn’t have. I should’ve handled the situation on my own.”

She said her brother had just arrived in Hanover County from West Virginia and was behind on his medication.

She said her brother lives with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and on the day of the shooting he was experiencing a severe episode.

"The last thing that I said when I talked to the 911 dispatcher is that he just needs help," Jennifer Hamon said. "I need someone to come and help me so I can help him."

The Hanover Sheriff's Office said that information was never relayed to them.

"The call that Hanover Deputies responded to was appropriately coded as a Disturbance/Nuisance/Fight. Hanover Emergency Communications provided the responding deputies the information about the physical assaults, possible weapons, and potential drug use," the Hanover Sheriff's Office statement continued. "Deputies were dispatched as information was still being obtained by the 911 call taker."

While Jennifer Hamon said she did not feel threatened by her brother, the Hanover Sheriff's deputy did when he arrived at the home.

"Nathan Hamon was agitated, making verbal threats to kill the deputy while obscuring his right hand behind his back. The deputy began giving verbal commands to Mr. Hamon who was not compliant, while drawing his firearm for his own protection," the Hanover Sheriff's Office statement continued. "Mr. Hamon retreated closer to his residence as the deputy continued to give verbal commands. The deputy transitioned to his taser, holstered his firearm, and gave additional commands, at which point Mr. Hamon displayed the knife which he had been obscuring behind his back."

The sheriff's office said the deputy fired his Taser at an advancing Hamon, but it was not effective.

"Mr. Hamon physically pulled a Taser probe out of his upper torso and continued to advance toward the retreating deputy while still holding a knife and making additional threatening statements. Mr. Hamon then began running to close the distance on the deputy, at which time the deputy drew his firearm again and fired three rounds, two of which struck Mr. Hamon, stopping his advance," the statement continued.

After he was detained, Hanover Deputies and Fire and EMS worked to treat Hamon’s wounds. He was taken to VCU Medical Center for additional treatment.

Hamon's sister said the entire incident occurred over a matter of seconds.

“He immediately got out of the car, and it was within 10 seconds that Nate was shot," she said. “I even think that if that cop would have just given me five minutes of his time to explain to him what my brother was feeling and going through, that wouldn't have happened. But I didn't get that chance, because they both just got up and started. It was immediate.”

The Hanover Sheriff's Office said it would not release the body-worn camera footage from the incident nor the 911 call at this time citing them as evidence in a criminal case.

"I just need to hear [the 9-1-1 call] so I know what my mom said. But when I hung up with 911, Nate was outside, he never hit any of us and definitely didn’t come at us with a bat," Jennifer Hamon said after reading the Hanover Sheriff's Office statement. "He shoved my mom and was making threats but that’s it. They were told he was outside and we were inside safe and that he needed help. He was having a full-blown meltdown. The 911 dispatcher told me that she relayed what I said to her officers, which was that he was outside we were inside and that I just needed somebody here to help me get him help."

