Halloween Hustle 5K brings together Richmond-area families caring for kids with rare illnesses

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Families who have children with rare and complex medical conditions gathered at Deep Run Park Sunday for the Halloween Hustle 5K and Kids Run.

The event was hosted by Better2gether, a Richmond-area nonprofit that supports families caring for children with rare and complex medical conditions. It served as a fundraiser for Better2gether's programs.

The event featured two races, refreshments, games and a dunk tank.

With more than 7,000 rare illnesses impacting children, Better2gether Executive Director and co-founder Stephanie Becker said there is a need for resources, where families feel heard and seen.

"Families are grateful to find other families that are like theirs, where they are understood, where moms are supporting moms and dads are supporting dads and siblings can find other siblings that are living in a dynamic that looks and feels different," Becker said.

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