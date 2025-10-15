Haunted Mazes now included with Kings Dominion admission

DOSWELL, Va. — Haunted Mazes will be included with admission to Kings Dominion for the remaining weekends of Halloween Haunt, according to an announcement on the park's website.

This comes after the introduction of a new "Haunted Attractions Pass" for the 2025 season, which was required for the popular Haunted Mazes during the annual Halloween Haunt event, even for those with a season pass.

Fans expressed their frustration with the pass when it was announced back in August. Kings Dominion created a Frequently Asked Questions page after announcing the new pass, which the park says was intended to "allow us to deliver more intense scares and better manage guest flow."

Local News Kings Dominion explains Halloween Haunt pricing change amid pass holder backlash WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Halloween Haunt runs until November 2.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube